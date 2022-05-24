IRS DESTROYS 30 MILL TAXPAYER DOCS, HRC AGREED TO LIE TO FBI, LIBTARDS THINK COVID DEATH RISK IS 50%

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My name is Kevin AKA Deplorable Neezy. I have a passion for design and functionality. I hope you enjoy your new Smoakpipe as much as I enjoyed making it.
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💢💢 The Story
This whole journey started in my early 20's. One day I had acquired some tobacco nearby in the city and I was ready to enjoy it. But there was a slight problem. A few days prior, I dropped my glass smoking pipe and it shattered into pieces.
Not having anything to smoke out of, I started to get creative and think of a way I could consume the tobacco that I just purchased. I picked up some wood I had lying around the house and headed straight for the drill press. A little bit later, I had what we now know as the first Smoak Wooden Cigar Pipe prototype. Everyone who saw it loved it.
There's an old saying: "You give a bunch of people something to smoke, without a device to smoke it out of, and they suddenly become engineers." It makes me very happy to see that my art is being enjoyed and used by people from all over the world. Without you guys, there is no Smoak Pipe. Thank you.
#Smoakpipe #smoak #woodenblunt
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DISCLAIMER: The financial, political, and medical opinions expressed in this video are those of the guest and not necessarily of “Smoak LLC”. Opinions expressed in this video should not be relied on for making investment or medical decisions, tax advice and do not constitute personalized investment or medical advice. The information shared is for the sole purpose of education.
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SMOAKPIPE OR DIE
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