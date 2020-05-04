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The result of dirty vaccines
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76 views • May 04, 2020
Vaccines are full of contaminants that our immune system reacts to. These substances include mouse retroviruses, fetal tissues, and foreign DNA and RNA fragments that can enter the human genome. And, vaccines are now mandatory in many states such as California or you cannot attend schools. Both 5G and RoundUp are cofactors drive toxicity of Covid 19. Big pharma is protected from lawsuits by government legislation from 1986 that actually encourages the development of more disease and, therefore, the need for more drugs to treat it.
The Voice of Reason Video/Podcast Page
Cutting through the confusion generated by fake news and its brainwashing hyperbole has left us all wondering what to believe about Covid 19. The Voice of Reason podcasts are intended to provide a commonsense commentary from authors and wellness advocates renown physician Len Saputo, MD and international Qigong Teacher Francesco Garripoli. Together, they will dialogue on What is New in the News in Healthcare regarding all aspects of Covid 19 and address your questions and comments in their shows. https://www.doctorsaputo.com/a/the-voice-of-reason-video-podcast-page
The Voice of Reason Video/Podcast Page
Cutting through the confusion generated by fake news and its brainwashing hyperbole has left us all wondering what to believe about Covid 19. The Voice of Reason podcasts are intended to provide a commonsense commentary from authors and wellness advocates renown physician Len Saputo, MD and international Qigong Teacher Francesco Garripoli. Together, they will dialogue on What is New in the News in Healthcare regarding all aspects of Covid 19 and address your questions and comments in their shows. https://www.doctorsaputo.com/a/the-voice-of-reason-video-podcast-page
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