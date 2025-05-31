No Tax on Tips is a SIN -- But I'm 100% FOR IT!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Donald Trump's no tax on tips policy past 100 to 0 in the Senate. The policy encourages the distributors of sin, who essentially tipped to look the other way, while leaving behind the people who work and produce honestly for the population.
Follow me on
X.com : https://x.com/RechargeFreedom
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/
Buy me a coffee:
Bitcoin donations: bc1qlh0kknjkjtem0qpdktrlnj0khdnxmrqkh8d77n
Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/ (Subscribe + pay if you like)