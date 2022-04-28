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Durham Bombshell! He Has Hundreds Of E-Mails Exposing 'TRUMP TRUTH'! Clinton Camp Shell Shocked!
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70 views • April 28, 2022
By Justus Knight on April 27, 2022 • ( 0 )
April 27th, 2022 – By: Justus Knight
Let’s Begin And Make Sense Of The Nonsense! PLEASE HELP US KEEP SPREADING THE WORD! Restricted Republic is one of the ONLY remaining ‘Truth News’ Networks! With your help we can continue to GROW and INFORM! We can be found on Roku, Apple, Android or Amazon apps!!
Join https://www.restrictedrepublic.com now and use DISCOUNT CODE “FJB” and get your $3.99 a month for 12 Month offer and an additional 14 days for free BONUS!!
On today’s broadcast:
Durham Bombshell! He Has Hundreds Of E-Mails Exposing ‘TRUMP TRUTH’ Leaving Clinton Camp Shell Shocked!
God Speed and God Bless!
Justus Knight
Join Us At The Following:
Restricted Republic: https://restrictedrepublic.com
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TYAnzaZIl1yX/
Telegram: https://t.me/restrictedrepublic
CloutHub: https://clthb.co/MsCx5WtEYNG9DeVJA
Gab: https://gab.com/restrictedrepublic
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/RestrictedRepublic
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/restrictedrepublic
Codias: https://www.codias.com/profile/restrictedrepublic
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/RestrictedRepublic/posts
Referenced Sources:
https://technofog.substack.com/p/clinton-campaign-fusion-gps-provided?s=w
https://technofog.substack.com/p/durhams-latest-he-has-hundreds-of?s=09
https://openargs.com/wp-content/uploads/2022.04.19-Fusion-GPS-opp-mtn-to-compel.pdf
https://www.jay-solomon.com/about
ttps://www.wilsoncenter.org/person/peter-fritsch
https://cdn.substack.com/image/fetch/w_1456,c_limit,f_webp,q_auto:good,fl_progressive:steep/https%3A%2F%2Fbucketeer-e05bbc84-baa3-437e-9518-adb32be77984.s3.amazonaws.com%2Fpublic%2Fimages%2Fac36e155-12af-49b5-af4c-7b1799168cdc_907x719.png
https://cdn.substack.com/image/fetch/w_1456,c_limit,f_webp,q_auto:good,fl_progressive:steep/https%3A%2F%2Fbucketeer-e05bbc84-baa3-437e-9518-adb32be77984.s3.amazonaws.com%2Fpublic%2Fimages%2F8cf4716e-f233-46ae-9582-a05b3daac303_1030x530.png
https://api-assets.infowars.com/2022/04/franklin-foer-emails-leaked-fusion-gps.jpg
April 27th, 2022 – By: Justus Knight
Let’s Begin And Make Sense Of The Nonsense! PLEASE HELP US KEEP SPREADING THE WORD! Restricted Republic is one of the ONLY remaining ‘Truth News’ Networks! With your help we can continue to GROW and INFORM! We can be found on Roku, Apple, Android or Amazon apps!!
Join https://www.restrictedrepublic.com now and use DISCOUNT CODE “FJB” and get your $3.99 a month for 12 Month offer and an additional 14 days for free BONUS!!
On today’s broadcast:
Durham Bombshell! He Has Hundreds Of E-Mails Exposing ‘TRUMP TRUTH’ Leaving Clinton Camp Shell Shocked!
God Speed and God Bless!
Justus Knight
Join Us At The Following:
Restricted Republic: https://restrictedrepublic.com
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TYAnzaZIl1yX/
Telegram: https://t.me/restrictedrepublic
CloutHub: https://clthb.co/MsCx5WtEYNG9DeVJA
Gab: https://gab.com/restrictedrepublic
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/RestrictedRepublic
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/restrictedrepublic
Codias: https://www.codias.com/profile/restrictedrepublic
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/RestrictedRepublic/posts
Referenced Sources:
https://technofog.substack.com/p/clinton-campaign-fusion-gps-provided?s=w
https://technofog.substack.com/p/durhams-latest-he-has-hundreds-of?s=09
https://openargs.com/wp-content/uploads/2022.04.19-Fusion-GPS-opp-mtn-to-compel.pdf
https://www.jay-solomon.com/about
ttps://www.wilsoncenter.org/person/peter-fritsch
https://cdn.substack.com/image/fetch/w_1456,c_limit,f_webp,q_auto:good,fl_progressive:steep/https%3A%2F%2Fbucketeer-e05bbc84-baa3-437e-9518-adb32be77984.s3.amazonaws.com%2Fpublic%2Fimages%2Fac36e155-12af-49b5-af4c-7b1799168cdc_907x719.png
https://cdn.substack.com/image/fetch/w_1456,c_limit,f_webp,q_auto:good,fl_progressive:steep/https%3A%2F%2Fbucketeer-e05bbc84-baa3-437e-9518-adb32be77984.s3.amazonaws.com%2Fpublic%2Fimages%2F8cf4716e-f233-46ae-9582-a05b3daac303_1030x530.png
https://api-assets.infowars.com/2022/04/franklin-foer-emails-leaked-fusion-gps.jpg
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