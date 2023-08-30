This Tape Is That Incriminating

“Incontrovertible Evidence Of Joe Biden’s Corruption”
* There is good reason to take this report seriously.
* President Trump has both Dan Bongino and Greg Kelly on speed dial (and has even called in to their shows).
* I’m not implying that DJT is the source for this story.
* But if you need confirmation these channels are credible, that’s as good as it gets.
* Let’s see what happens!
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 30 August 2023
https://rumble.com/v3d9ty0-wait-theres-another-tape-ep.-2078-08302023.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.