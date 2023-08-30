Create New Account
This Tape Is That Incriminating
Son of the Republic
“Incontrovertible Evidence Of Joe Biden’s Corruption”

* There is good reason to take this report seriously.

* President Trump has both Dan Bongino and Greg Kelly on speed dial (and has even called in to their shows).

* I’m not implying that DJT is the source for this story.

* But if you need confirmation these channels are credible, that’s as good as it gets.

* Let’s see what happens!


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 30 August 2023

https://rumble.com/v3d9ty0-wait-theres-another-tape-ep.-2078-08302023.html

