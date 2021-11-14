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'COVID-19 Is Highly Treatable' (Dr. Pierre Kory)
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21 views • November 14, 2021
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/11/13/covid-19-highly-treatable.aspx?ui=db1c8443091da8e5adafcb987fb464e0897952a7a94345dffa47df648a2295a5&;sd=20120913&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art1HL&cid=20211113_HL2&mid=DM1041641&rid=1320943475
https://use-p1.lbryplayer.xyz/api/v4/streams/tc/PierreKory/3fc65502cf3e2a5859274a30659459341223e529/60bd617ab1b835f1ffb21da1fbb81fa49191dfa4831969ad6d6e1128f910e7ae58fcd4d918655598bc9f28ababf2991f/master.m3u8
https://covid19criticalcare.com/
https://www.peakprosperity.com/
New York pulmonologist Dr. Pierre Kory, an unapologetic champion of evidence-based medicine, has had remarkable success treating patients with ivermectin and other therapies during the pandemic
His efforts to get the word out on this treatment protocol as part of the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Working Group (FLCCC) have largely been stifled by censorship, ridicule and colleagues — brainwashed by the official narrative — unwilling to accept the science
Kory is driven to share what he’s learned with as many people as possible because he believes that everyone should feel empowered to stay healthy; there are dozens of treatment options available for viral infections, about 90% of which are repurposed, cost pennies and are readily available
Kory wants everyone to know that COVID-19 is a highly treatable disease, and if you’re infected, the earlier you begin treatment, the better
FLCCC’s I-MASK+ protocol can be downloaded in full, giving you step-by-step instructions on how to prevent and treat the early symptoms of COVID-19
New York pulmonologist Dr. Pierre Kory, an unapologetic champion of evidence-based medicine, has had remarkable success treating patients with ivermectin and other therapies during the pandemic. His efforts to get the word out on this treatment protocol as part of the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Working Group (FLCCC) have largely been stifled by censorship, ridicule and colleagues — brainwashed by the official narrative — unwilling to accept the science.
Kory spoke with Dr. Chris Martenson, host of the Peak Prosperity podcast, about his incredible experiences over the last nearly two years.1 On December 8, 2020, Kory testified to the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, which held a hearing on “Early Outpatient Treatment: An Essential Part of a COVID-19 Solution.”...
more...
Also...
There Is Treatment Available for Viruses
Giving Patients Agency Over Their Own Health
COVID-19 Is Highly Treatable
There’s a War Against Truth
https://use-p1.lbryplayer.xyz/api/v4/streams/tc/PierreKory/3fc65502cf3e2a5859274a30659459341223e529/60bd617ab1b835f1ffb21da1fbb81fa49191dfa4831969ad6d6e1128f910e7ae58fcd4d918655598bc9f28ababf2991f/master.m3u8
https://covid19criticalcare.com/
https://www.peakprosperity.com/
New York pulmonologist Dr. Pierre Kory, an unapologetic champion of evidence-based medicine, has had remarkable success treating patients with ivermectin and other therapies during the pandemic
His efforts to get the word out on this treatment protocol as part of the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Working Group (FLCCC) have largely been stifled by censorship, ridicule and colleagues — brainwashed by the official narrative — unwilling to accept the science
Kory is driven to share what he’s learned with as many people as possible because he believes that everyone should feel empowered to stay healthy; there are dozens of treatment options available for viral infections, about 90% of which are repurposed, cost pennies and are readily available
Kory wants everyone to know that COVID-19 is a highly treatable disease, and if you’re infected, the earlier you begin treatment, the better
FLCCC’s I-MASK+ protocol can be downloaded in full, giving you step-by-step instructions on how to prevent and treat the early symptoms of COVID-19
New York pulmonologist Dr. Pierre Kory, an unapologetic champion of evidence-based medicine, has had remarkable success treating patients with ivermectin and other therapies during the pandemic. His efforts to get the word out on this treatment protocol as part of the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Working Group (FLCCC) have largely been stifled by censorship, ridicule and colleagues — brainwashed by the official narrative — unwilling to accept the science.
Kory spoke with Dr. Chris Martenson, host of the Peak Prosperity podcast, about his incredible experiences over the last nearly two years.1 On December 8, 2020, Kory testified to the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, which held a hearing on “Early Outpatient Treatment: An Essential Part of a COVID-19 Solution.”...
more...
Also...
There Is Treatment Available for Viruses
Giving Patients Agency Over Their Own Health
COVID-19 Is Highly Treatable
There’s a War Against Truth
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