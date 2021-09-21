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Small Win For NSW Un-Jabbed Tradies
CraigPeterDG
CraigPeterDG
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80 views • September 21, 2021
DISCLAIMER: Please note, nothing in this video should be construed as legal or medical advice and viewers are encouraged to
conduct their own research and investigation into any of the topics presented here. Relevant links have been included
where applicable.

Links:
ABC Article
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-09-21/nsw-construction-to-resume-next-week-after-covid-shutdown/100480052

Music:
Pointer Sisters - "I'm So Excited"
Choreographed dance routine
Choreography by Artem kolmogorov | I’m so excited - Point Sisters 2018
https://youtu.be/rg2JszbBTMg


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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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