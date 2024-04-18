And We Know 4.17.2024 The WORLD is WATCHING! Trial opens more eyes, Border exposure, stabbed pastor, SCOTUS j6, Pr

LT of And We Know





April 17, 2024





Well, just a few days and we see that the world is watching the trial of President Trump. While all that is going on, the media showed up and broadcast to all… why do they care? We will look at this and the wakeup that continues across the country. The border continues to heat up and we will look into demonic vision..yup, the MSM is talking about it. Hang on tight.





Wellness Company: www.twc.health/LT – code LT saves you 10% at checkout

—————————————

Protect your investments with And We Know

http://andweknow.com/gold

Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.

—————————————————————

*At SEA with LT Aug. 11-18, 2024 - https://www.inspirationtravel.com/LTA

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*The Patriot Light: https://thepatriotlight.com/

➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/

*BOWLING BROS: Sons Bowling channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Bowling_Bros/videos

—————————————————

These are just the TV crews for Trump’s bogus trial today. https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/64286





🔥Trump just posted this https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/64287





Justice Clarence Thomas Grills DOJ Lawyer on January 6 ‘Obstruction’ Statute That Could Torpedo Jack Smith’s DC Case Against Trump (AUDIO)

https://tinyurl.com/4fs35xc8

￼

TRUMP HITTING A GLORIOUS 6YDELTA https://x.com/GH17TAFKAG/status/1779910948431569178





Look at Trumps hand Q https://x.com/BrainStorm_Joe/status/1780195518661947881





🔥Trump supporters gather outside NYC courthouse.https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/64290





You’re not safe in Alvin Bragg’s New York City. https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/64294





Even ESPN’s Stephen A Smith knows the Trump trial is stupid https://x.com/Patri0tContr0l/status/1780255486857674753





Who does DC really belong to? What do we keep telling folks about changes in 1871. What constitution is DC really under.

https://x.com/nadine_vau61092/status/1780359675717865687

￼

Rare disorder seeing demons https://x.com/LuisT5553/status/1777369646653485371

——————————

*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5





*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591





➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/





➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16





Connect with us in the following ways:

+ DISCORD Fellows: https://discord.gg/kMt8R2FC4z

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/296bsd54

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/bde9bun2

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow

Locals: https://andweknowofficial.locals.com

Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/#/videos/channel/3313ffd9-29c9-470f-96dd-dedc516c2fae

Clouthub Meetings: https://meetings.clouthub.com/partner/awk/





➜ ALL LINKS: https://linktr.ee/andweknow828





➜ LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow





📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc





➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/





Eternal Life Insurance - https://www.tripledpaints.com/eternal-life-insurance





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4q01dh-4.17.24-the-world-is-watching-trial-opens-more-eyes-border-exposure-stabbed.html