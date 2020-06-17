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L'erreur du Confinement
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5 views • June 17, 2020
Import YT 17 juin 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xG9FqR0j57A
Chaîne YT Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
Et si on parlait du Confinement, du Brésil, de l'OMS, des masques, de la non-violence, des Gilets Jaunes, face à ce qu'ils veulent : la mise en place d'un gouvernement mondial, que l'on approfondira demain...
Sources :
https://www.recoverytrial.net/files/recovery-and-remdesivir-v1-0-2020-05-27-1.pdf
https://www.metrotimes.com/news-hits/archives/2020/06/16/henry-ford-health-system-still-moving-forward-with-hydroxychloroquine-study
https://www.caducee.net/actualite-medicale/14964/hydroxychloroquine-vs-coronavirus-la-fda-supprime-l-autorisation-d-urgence-a-l-hopital-tout-en-laissant-la-liberte-aux-medecins-de-ville-de-la-prescrire-hors-amm.html
https://thehill.com/homenews/coronavirus-report/501696-who-official-asymptomatic-spread-of-coronavirus-very-rare
https://pryskaducoeurjoly.com/actu/7426/le-port-du-masque-savere-inutile-selon-les-etudes-scientifiques/
https://les7duquebec.net/archives/255773
https://profidecatholica.com/2020/06/16/que-se-passe-til-a-guantanamo-bay/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtg3B1mxTUXSO30nT9azYGw
Chaîne YT Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
Et si on parlait du Confinement, du Brésil, de l'OMS, des masques, de la non-violence, des Gilets Jaunes, face à ce qu'ils veulent : la mise en place d'un gouvernement mondial, que l'on approfondira demain...
Sources :
https://www.recoverytrial.net/files/recovery-and-remdesivir-v1-0-2020-05-27-1.pdf
https://www.metrotimes.com/news-hits/archives/2020/06/16/henry-ford-health-system-still-moving-forward-with-hydroxychloroquine-study
https://www.caducee.net/actualite-medicale/14964/hydroxychloroquine-vs-coronavirus-la-fda-supprime-l-autorisation-d-urgence-a-l-hopital-tout-en-laissant-la-liberte-aux-medecins-de-ville-de-la-prescrire-hors-amm.html
https://thehill.com/homenews/coronavirus-report/501696-who-official-asymptomatic-spread-of-coronavirus-very-rare
https://pryskaducoeurjoly.com/actu/7426/le-port-du-masque-savere-inutile-selon-les-etudes-scientifiques/
https://les7duquebec.net/archives/255773
https://profidecatholica.com/2020/06/16/que-se-passe-til-a-guantanamo-bay/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtg3B1mxTUXSO30nT9azYGw
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