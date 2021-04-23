© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Covid Testing Profits Revealed!! Court case withdrawn in Ohio! Foundations benefit from Politicians that own them.
Follow
7
Share
Report
281 views • April 23, 2021
Covid Testing Profits scheme revealed. Politicions lay the ground work to enrich their friends. Court case withdrawn in Ohio.
1. Pepsi and the pig!https://www.brighteon.com/dd604859-3bdb-4046-845f-3df1f80c4c34
2. Who runs the world? Vanguard or Blackrock? Start at the 20 minute mark.https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/04/no_author/who-runs-the-world-blackrock-and-vanguard/
3. ***New link!! Who runs the world? Follow the money! https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/monopoly-an-overview-of-the-great-reset-follow-the-money/
4. Article discussing case being withdrawn: https://ohiocapitaljournal.com/2021/03/17/covid-deniers-drop-lawsuit-against-health-department-their-130k-legal-fund-remains/
5. Order to show cause by the court against plaintiff! Yikes! https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/20475850-carr-order-to-ohio-stands-up-to-show-cause
6. Pam Popper: Vaccine Data: https://www.bitchute.com/video/tFoHYXIOGWgK/
7. Repost: Important analysis of EUA!! California schools coercing tests and Vax! https://youtu.be/OBT1hMfDpZY
8. Covid Testing profits exposed!! https://youtu.be/1iGaFso98os
9. Music!: Billy get your guns! https://youtu.be/n6LHjyeqs68
Website: FarmerjonesNow.com Website and email list. Https://Farmerjonesnow.com
Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/farmerjones
FJs new YT channel: https://youtube.com/channel/UC3FuS3MundoGvXnFk6dhbSw
Here’s the Patreon account to help support the channel monthly. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
You can support the channel via The PayPal link for direct support and contributions. http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
1. Pepsi and the pig!https://www.brighteon.com/dd604859-3bdb-4046-845f-3df1f80c4c34
2. Who runs the world? Vanguard or Blackrock? Start at the 20 minute mark.https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/04/no_author/who-runs-the-world-blackrock-and-vanguard/
3. ***New link!! Who runs the world? Follow the money! https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/monopoly-an-overview-of-the-great-reset-follow-the-money/
4. Article discussing case being withdrawn: https://ohiocapitaljournal.com/2021/03/17/covid-deniers-drop-lawsuit-against-health-department-their-130k-legal-fund-remains/
5. Order to show cause by the court against plaintiff! Yikes! https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/20475850-carr-order-to-ohio-stands-up-to-show-cause
6. Pam Popper: Vaccine Data: https://www.bitchute.com/video/tFoHYXIOGWgK/
7. Repost: Important analysis of EUA!! California schools coercing tests and Vax! https://youtu.be/OBT1hMfDpZY
8. Covid Testing profits exposed!! https://youtu.be/1iGaFso98os
9. Music!: Billy get your guns! https://youtu.be/n6LHjyeqs68
Website: FarmerjonesNow.com Website and email list. Https://Farmerjonesnow.com
Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/farmerjones
FJs new YT channel: https://youtube.com/channel/UC3FuS3MundoGvXnFk6dhbSw
Here’s the Patreon account to help support the channel monthly. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
You can support the channel via The PayPal link for direct support and contributions. http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.