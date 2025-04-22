China's Influence and Future Prospects

China’s long-term strategy is reshaping global dynamics—from economic dominance to cultural influence. With patience rooted in its 5,000-year history, China leverages trade, media (like TikTok), and regional partnerships to expand its reach. Taiwan’s evolving stance, economic ties with ASEAN nations, and manufacturing dominance highlight Beijing’s quiet but unstoppable rise.





But is communism sustainable? Some argue it’ll collapse, while others see China’s adaptability as its strength. Meanwhile, the U.S. grapples with short-term politics vs. China’s dynastic planning.





#ChinaRising #Geopolitics #Taiwan #USChinaRelations #GlobalShift #NewWorldOrder





🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport



