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Horrific Footage Out of China Shows Mass Suicide and Screaming from Starving Citizens
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457 views • April 12, 2022
Owen Shroyer.
New footage from China reveals the horrors of tyranny thanks to the covid scam.
Mirrored from https://www.brighteon.com/35d678b7-4cf3-40f1-a565-df25e5c5e9ab
New footage from China reveals the horrors of tyranny thanks to the covid scam.
Mirrored from https://www.brighteon.com/35d678b7-4cf3-40f1-a565-df25e5c5e9ab
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