The brave TCC officers of the Zelensky regime help this man to get to the front faster because he is that excited to fight - didn't even have time to get dressed.

Adding:

Zelensky will visit Paris today to participate in the "Coalition of the Willing" summit and meet with Americans there, according to the Elysee Palace.

Before this summit, the Narcoführer will meet separately with Macron, and have lunch with the American delegation.