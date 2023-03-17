January 6th | Anti-Worldly Memes For Christian/American Dreams | 6 | 10:45

What are your thoughts regarding January 6th? A common sense interpretation, imo, is simply that a minority of a protest, became a riot, broke down barriers, which then, unbeknownst to the protestors, allowed them to walk right in.
This isn't counting the capitol police walking with that Shaman dude, allowing him to go deep into the Capitol(at least, as-appeared-to-be-the-case).
Anywho, leave a comment, lemme know what you think, on this video, and the subject in general.
Join Gab and follow me gosh darnit!
🟣 https://gab.com/sam99l
Discord
🟣 https://discord.gg/XEAVWp9q46
Guilded
🟣 https://www.guilded.gg/i/E6gxvaw2
Subscribe to my Rumble account for even more extreme content lol
🟣 https://rumble.com/user/sam99liljeholm
Please consider passing me a buck a month on Patreon, if you like this type of content (yes I want your money)
🟣 https://www.patreon.com/sam99liljeholm
Or a one-time tip on PayPal
🟣 https://paypal.me/samuelliljeholm
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.