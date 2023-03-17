Create New Account
January 6th | Anti-Worldly Memes For Christian/American Dreams | 6 | 10:45
17 views
Published 15 hours ago |

What are your thoughts regarding January 6th? A common sense interpretation, imo, is simply that a minority of a protest, became a riot, broke down barriers, which then, unbeknownst to the protestors, allowed them to walk right in.


This isn't counting the capitol police walking with that Shaman dude, allowing him to go deep into the Capitol(at least, as-appeared-to-be-the-case).


Anywho, leave a comment, lemme know what you think, on this video, and the subject in general.


trumpvideofunnydon jrbidenmaga rallymemesadjan 6

