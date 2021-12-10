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Could Trump Be Speaker Of The House, How They Win Without You Knowing & Never Give Up, Keep Fighting
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60 views • December 10, 2021
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Sources used in video:
Nothing to see here, voter rolls in Wisconsin - https://twitter.com/ChuckCallesto/status/1468772513752698882
Absolutely meaningless, but they get the press time - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/senate-votes-down-biden-vaccine-mandate-52-48/
This could get interesting if the GOP take back the house - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/matt-gaetz-ive-talked-to-trump-about-making-him-house-speaker-in-2022/
Here's why we are where we are, people need to say no - https://twitter.com/RitaPanahi/status/1468352845405515780
The power of delusional reality - https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-12-08-your-dominant-delusion-determines-how-you-experience-reality.html
Oregon governor just dumbed everyone down to lowest denominator - https://www.rt.com/usa/531648-oregon-governor-signs-bill/
Illinois dem introduces bill declining healthcare for unvaxxed - https://bigleaguepolitics.com/medical-apartheid-illinois-democrat-introduces-bill-denying-health-insurance-to-the-unvaccinated/
Fake RINO busted by Project Veritas - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NrCXtB5wUjE
You may not speak of pedophiles trials - https://patriotone.substack.com/p/twitter-suspension
Here is a feed you can follow the pedophile trial on - https://patriotone.substack.com/
Here's why Florida cases are way down - https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2021/12/08/smoking-gun-fauci-states-covid-pcr-test-has-fatal-flaw-confession-from-the-beloved-expert/
Record number of pilots die in 2021 - https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/news-nation/pilot-deaths-up-1700-after-vax-mandates
Conspiracy no more, you need 7 shots to be fully vaxxed - https://summit.news/2021/12/09/health-chief-at-least-7-boosters-to-be-fully-vaxxed/
2/3 of soccer stars refuse to be vaxxed - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-10047239/SPECIAL-REPORT-Footballs-vaccine-problem-laid-bare-two-thirds-flight-stars-not-jabbed.html
Ecuador has it all figured out - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/covid-doesnt-stand-a-chance-in-ecuador/
They claim this is a 2A win, shall not infringe is pretty plain - https://patriotfetch.com/2021/12/big-victory-for-2a-u-s-house-passes-2022-ndaa-removing-red-flag-law-language/
This is to get into 'law' school in New York - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/new-york-city-law-school-application-offers-13-genders/
The insane lefties of white privilege - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/whites-are-privileged-and-thats-not-fair/
Make America Racist Again - https://youtu.be/jB9_6VVNro4
Billy Falcon Never Surrender, from KitKat - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tgf6VGXjPL4
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
$10k or more of credit cards and personal debt? Get A Free Debt Settlement Consultation - https://aimlessnews.com/DebtRelief
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
Nothing to see here, voter rolls in Wisconsin - https://twitter.com/ChuckCallesto/status/1468772513752698882
Absolutely meaningless, but they get the press time - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/senate-votes-down-biden-vaccine-mandate-52-48/
This could get interesting if the GOP take back the house - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/matt-gaetz-ive-talked-to-trump-about-making-him-house-speaker-in-2022/
Here's why we are where we are, people need to say no - https://twitter.com/RitaPanahi/status/1468352845405515780
The power of delusional reality - https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-12-08-your-dominant-delusion-determines-how-you-experience-reality.html
Oregon governor just dumbed everyone down to lowest denominator - https://www.rt.com/usa/531648-oregon-governor-signs-bill/
Illinois dem introduces bill declining healthcare for unvaxxed - https://bigleaguepolitics.com/medical-apartheid-illinois-democrat-introduces-bill-denying-health-insurance-to-the-unvaccinated/
Fake RINO busted by Project Veritas - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NrCXtB5wUjE
You may not speak of pedophiles trials - https://patriotone.substack.com/p/twitter-suspension
Here is a feed you can follow the pedophile trial on - https://patriotone.substack.com/
Here's why Florida cases are way down - https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2021/12/08/smoking-gun-fauci-states-covid-pcr-test-has-fatal-flaw-confession-from-the-beloved-expert/
Record number of pilots die in 2021 - https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/news-nation/pilot-deaths-up-1700-after-vax-mandates
Conspiracy no more, you need 7 shots to be fully vaxxed - https://summit.news/2021/12/09/health-chief-at-least-7-boosters-to-be-fully-vaxxed/
2/3 of soccer stars refuse to be vaxxed - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-10047239/SPECIAL-REPORT-Footballs-vaccine-problem-laid-bare-two-thirds-flight-stars-not-jabbed.html
Ecuador has it all figured out - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/covid-doesnt-stand-a-chance-in-ecuador/
They claim this is a 2A win, shall not infringe is pretty plain - https://patriotfetch.com/2021/12/big-victory-for-2a-u-s-house-passes-2022-ndaa-removing-red-flag-law-language/
This is to get into 'law' school in New York - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/new-york-city-law-school-application-offers-13-genders/
The insane lefties of white privilege - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/whites-are-privileged-and-thats-not-fair/
Make America Racist Again - https://youtu.be/jB9_6VVNro4
Billy Falcon Never Surrender, from KitKat - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tgf6VGXjPL4
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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