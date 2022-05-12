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CHP Talks: Annabelle Wallnau—Furnishing Families With the Things They Need
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48 views • May 12, 2022
May 12, 2022: My guest this week is Annabelle Wallnau, who—with her husband, Lance Wallnau—founded Furnishing Families of Texas. She describes their work and ministry of providing furniture and other items needed desperately by families in Texas. The needs are great but Annabelle is excited about God’s great compassion and willingness to provide for those facing the challenges of poverty and other hardships. She invites listeners to consider finding similar ways to help others in their own communities.
Learn more about the ministry or contribute at: https://furnishingfamiliesoftexas.com
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Learn more about the ministry or contribute at: https://furnishingfamiliesoftexas.com
Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
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