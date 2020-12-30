© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Overcome Procrastination
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
32 views • December 30, 2020
Do you procrastinate a lot? Is this a problem? Could you be missing out on properly living life because of procrastination? What about your spiritual life? Could you be missing out on being part of the the Kingdom of God because of your procrastination? How can you overcome procrastination? Are there secular and biblical tips on how to do that? Dr. Thiel covers many tips and scriptures in this video.
A related written article is also available titled "Beating Procrastination" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/doctrine/beating-procrastination/
A related written article is also available titled "Beating Procrastination" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/doctrine/beating-procrastination/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.