https://gettr.com/post/p2r4humfd4a
China's Communist Party's Unrestricted Warfare May Lead to the Total Collapse of the United States (2)
The US dollar will collapse, the US economy will collapse, and the credit of the US will collapse.
Miles Guo's Live Broadcast: 04/05/2021
共产党的超限战或让美国全面崩溃（2）
