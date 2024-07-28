⚡️ Majdal Shams residents expel #Israeli Finance Minister Smotrich after he tried to attend children's funeral.

They called him a murderer.

These are Syrian Druze People, not Israeli citizens.

Many are saying this was another Iron Dome failure like in March, and Israel using their own failure this time, as a reason to strike Lebanon.

Lebanon said they did not do this.

ADDING, July 29th:

❗️A statement issued by the people of Majdal Shams:

○ We refuse to let a single drop of blood be shed in the name of revenge for our children, and history bears witness that we are advocates of peace.

○ Our faith prohibits killing and revenge, and statements that depart from the Golan consensus, whether from inside or outside the Golan, represent only those who make them.







