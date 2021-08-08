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WHY CANT THE WEST DO THIS??
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90 views • August 08, 2021
The west is unable to unite due to constant division by paid actors and peoples ego's...Fear & separatists attitudes (I hope the USA will do better than Canada fighting for freedom)
Source video (Complete)
https://www.periscope.tv/w/1lDxLpPvzybxm?fbclid=IwAR13nzT7TBmoa4_JC6YwuKvsES3DkjCWKqA2OXTY2L2FdsePFg7WF3XX8sI
Source video (Complete)
https://www.periscope.tv/w/1lDxLpPvzybxm?fbclid=IwAR13nzT7TBmoa4_JC6YwuKvsES3DkjCWKqA2OXTY2L2FdsePFg7WF3XX8sI
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