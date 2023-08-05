Aliyah Chavez (Kewa Pueblo): Canoe journey brings connections to the past
6 views
•
Published Yesterday
•
Keywords
american indianalaska nativeict newscastindian country todayindigenous communitiesstewart huntingtonrobert dennis berta enochkaren micheljoaqlin estuscrystal echo hawksandra schulmantravis truebloodindigenous canoeistsilluminativenottawaseppi huron band of potawatomimashpee wampanoagnative treespacey smith-garciapowwow seasonreclaiming native truthsharice davisshinnecock peopleswan dance
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos