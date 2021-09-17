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Kundalini Yoga - as Envisioned by the Ancient Yogis (Portuguese Subtitles)
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49 views • September 17, 2021
Kundalini Yoga - as Envisioned by the Ancient Yogis Portuguese Subtitles
For French - Dutch - German - Spanish subtitles goto:
https://3d5d.space/video/kundalini-yoga----as-envisioned-by-the-ancient-yogis-1?channelName=5ebee906b562d
The feature-length film explores kundalini yoga's origins and documents the practice of a traditionally-trained Hindu monk who attempts to "follow in the footsteps" of the ancient yogis. Written and produced by Swami Tadatmananda, a Sanskrit scholar, meditation practitioner, teacher of Advaita Vedanta, and founder of Arsha Bodha Center. For more information, please see: https://www.arshabodha.org/
For French - Dutch - German - Spanish subtitles goto:
https://3d5d.space/video/kundalini-yoga----as-envisioned-by-the-ancient-yogis-1?channelName=5ebee906b562d
The feature-length film explores kundalini yoga's origins and documents the practice of a traditionally-trained Hindu monk who attempts to "follow in the footsteps" of the ancient yogis. Written and produced by Swami Tadatmananda, a Sanskrit scholar, meditation practitioner, teacher of Advaita Vedanta, and founder of Arsha Bodha Center. For more information, please see: https://www.arshabodha.org/
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