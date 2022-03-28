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Brass & Iron: Enjoy the Show Episode 30
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30 views • March 28, 2022
In this episode, I examine the Oscar slap (hoax), Q drops (3243, 3250, 3257, 3259) and Alaskan politics.
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Music & Links
Champion Select-League of Legends Soundtrack https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IUXt4cZkm7Q&;list=PLQ4DPWlUD1bVyijYut_EKigPj7VKWGKfl&index=1
Michael McCann Detroit City Ambient-Deus Ex: Human Revolution Soundtrack-2021 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zRoHpfhEPCY&;list=PLQ4DPWlUD1bVyijYut_EKigPj7VKWGKfl&index=70
Aries Beats- The Countdown
https://youtu.be/kaQyncHuzC4
North to Alaska-Johnny Whorton
https://youtu.be/BLONWy46gIE
Fair Use
Copyright Disclaimer under Section 107 of the copyright act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favour of fair use.
Tags
#Q, #Trump, #Oscars, #Alaska, #Warroom,
👇🏽
https://libertylinks.io/WD-40
Follow Me
https://pilled.net/#/profile/101090
https://gab.com/Nppatterson40
https://gettr.com/user/thewd_40
https://t.me/thewdfortyontelegram
https://rumble.com/c/WD40
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/csgxknhazFBm/
https://odysee.com/@TheWD40:c
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thewd40?page=1
Donate
http://kandisstaylor.com
https://account.venmo.com/u/Nathan-Patterson-70
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/nppattersoP
https://brassiron.locals.com/
Music & Links
Champion Select-League of Legends Soundtrack https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IUXt4cZkm7Q&;list=PLQ4DPWlUD1bVyijYut_EKigPj7VKWGKfl&index=1
Michael McCann Detroit City Ambient-Deus Ex: Human Revolution Soundtrack-2021 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zRoHpfhEPCY&;list=PLQ4DPWlUD1bVyijYut_EKigPj7VKWGKfl&index=70
Aries Beats- The Countdown
https://youtu.be/kaQyncHuzC4
North to Alaska-Johnny Whorton
https://youtu.be/BLONWy46gIE
Fair Use
Copyright Disclaimer under Section 107 of the copyright act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favour of fair use.
Tags
#Q, #Trump, #Oscars, #Alaska, #Warroom,
Keywords
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