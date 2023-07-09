Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Chinese Communist Party turns China into a police and surveillance state. Chinese people are risking their lives fighting
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
913 Subscribers
Shop now
3 views
Published Sunday

https://gettr.com/post/p2lm3po3c7b

2023.07.06 Ava on Matta of Fact

The Chinese Communist Party turns China into a police and surveillance state. Chinese people are risking their lives fighting.

中國共產黨把中國變成了一個警察國家、一個監視國家。 中國人冒著生命危險進行奮戰。

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #NFSCSpeaks


Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket