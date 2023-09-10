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The Secrets to Generational Curses - Alexander Pagani
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Alexander Pagani is the 5-time best-selling of author of The Secrets To Deliverance & The Secrets To Generational Curses. He's the founder of Amazing Church Global (considered one of the fastest growing church-planting networks in New York City) and serves as the general overseer over twelve Amazing Churches all over the United States. Five-Fold Bible teacher with keen insight into the realm of the demonic, generational curses, deliverance and a unique grace for church-planting!



An internationally sought-after conference speaker, he takes an uncompromising approach to the Scriptures and has been involved with thousands of deliverance sessions all over the world, has prophesied to kings in Africa and appeared on various television networks, (TBN, The Word Network, etc...) An graduate of Central Pentecostal Bible Institute, he carries a spirit of wisdom and discernment to unlock the secrets of the kingdom with signs and wonders following his ministry. He's considered by many within Christidome, a REFORMER to our generation.



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Alexander Pagani

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