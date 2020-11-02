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#23 Child Abuse Indoctrination - 25 Nightmares That Will Happen if Joe Biden Steals the Election
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66 views • November 02, 2020
#23) Child Abuse indoctrination of children and legalized pedophilia nationwide – The Child molestation agenda will be in full force under a Biden / Harris presidency, with mandatory child molestation indoctrination of all schoolchildren and the nationwide legalization of pedophilia (which has already been partially legalized in California). School teachers will be openly encouraged to sexually “experiment” with young children, because it’s part of the Left’s culture of “grooming” young people for the sexual predators who rise to high positions within the Democrat party. Any who oppose the pedophilia will be called “intolerant” as the Left will claim that “love knows no age.” Much of this effort has already begun, and Netflix is already broadcasting mainstream pedophilia (“Cuties”) as part of the indoctrination program.
Written by Mike Adams at Natural News Read More https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-10-11-nightmare-things-will-happen-if-joe-biden-wins-the-election.html
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Written by Mike Adams at Natural News Read More https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-10-11-nightmare-things-will-happen-if-joe-biden-wins-the-election.html
#childabuse #indoctrination #predators #25nightmares #nightmare #naturalnews #mikeadams #healthranger #realfreenews #botchedbiden #creepyjoebiden #sleepyjoebiden #joeidiot #joemoron #joestupid #bidensucks #dailyjoe #dailyjoebiden #joebiden #biden #biden2020 #bidendenial #joekamala #trump #trump2020 #maga #maga2020 #kag #americafirst #maskupmetro #omaha #nebraska #omahanebraska #maskupomaha #maskupne #maskupnebraska #covid #covid19 #NECovid19 #Covid19Nebraska #maskmandate #maskupdate #covidhysteria #endlessemergency #covidkaren #nomaskomaha #lincoln #lincolnnebraska #nomasklincoln #savelives #muzzleup #holdyourbreath #maskupchallenge #maskupmetrochallenge #beahero #tyranny #medicaltyranny #nomask #nomasknoentry
More Real Free News https://realfreenews.com/
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