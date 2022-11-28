Electricity Shortages in China Mean Coming Empty Shelves HERE | GLENN BECK

Glenn says you very likely are going to see a supply chain collapse and empty shelves in America in the near future. And a warning from American CEO Mike Beckham makes things even more serious: ‘There’s a major storm brewing in the supply chain,” he says. Thanks to China’s centrally planned system, electricity shortages are causing HUGE delays in product manufacturing. In fact, Beckham’s company has had a 33 PERCENT cut in production: "It could dramatically impact every [American's] life next year. But almost no one knows about it yet," he warns. Glenn and Stu explains what this means for you.
