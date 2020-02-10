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EP 45: The Green Children of Woolpit
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6 views • February 10, 2020
This week we're going back to the 12th Century and talking all about the mysterious Green Children of Woolpit! Where did they come from? What was their story? Were they aliens, beings from inside the Hollow Earth, or were they just a pair of sick, lost children that stumbled their way into town? We'll cover all of that...PLUS! We reveal the time and location of our upcoming Ghost Investigating Adventure and how you can be a part of it! So kick back with a bowl of green beans and travel back in time with us as we try and solve the mystery of the Green Children of Woolpit this week on The Homewrecker Podcast!
Please check out:
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Check out our website, sign up and participate in our forum discussions (it's free!) at https://www.homewreckerpodcast.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
See us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/homewreckerpodcast
Thanks for listening! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and leaving a 5-star rating on iTunes. We really appreciate your support!
Please check out:
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Check out our website, sign up and participate in our forum discussions (it's free!) at https://www.homewreckerpodcast.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
See us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/homewreckerpodcast
Thanks for listening! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and leaving a 5-star rating on iTunes. We really appreciate your support!
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