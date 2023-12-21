⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(21 December 2023)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces jointly with helicopters, artillery, and heavy flamethrowers repelled nine attacks launched by assault groups of the 95th Air Assault, 14th and 43rd Mechanised brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Sinkovka (Kharkov region) and Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The Zapad Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on clusters of AFU manpower and hardware close to Petropavlovka (Kharkov region) and Terny (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy's losses amounted to up to 55 Ukrainian troops, two motor vehicles, as well as two D-30 howitzers.

▫️ In Krasny Liman direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces repelled one attack launched by the AFU 12th Special Forces Brigade near Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).

In addition, air strikes and artillery fire struck the personnel and hardware of the 63rd and 67th mechanised brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Torskoye (Donestk People's Republic) and Serebryansky forestry.

The enemy lost up to 190 Ukrainian troops, three armoured fighting vehicles, and one D-20 howitzer.

▫️ In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces supported by aviation and artillery repelled 17 attacks, and inflicted fire damage on AFU manpower and hardware close to Bogdanovka, Belaya Gora, Artyomovo, and Georgiyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses in this direction amounted to up to 210 Ukrainian troops, and three pick-up trucks.

In counter-battery warfare, one UK-made AS-90 self-propelled artillery system, three Akatsia self-propelled artillery systems, two Gvozdika self-popelled artillery systems, one D-20 howitzer, as well as one U.S.-made AN/TPQ-37 counterbattery warfare radar were neutralised.

▫️ In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces, helicopters, and artillery inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 72nd Mechanised, 79th Air Assault brigades near Katerinovka and Novomikhailovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy's losses amounted to up to 65 Ukrainian troops, one tank, two motor vehicles, one Giatsint-S self-propelled gun, as well as one D-20 howitzer.

▫️ In Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian Group of Forces repelled one attack launched an assault group of the AFU 65th Mechanised Brigade close to Rabotino (Zaporozhye region).

In addition, air strikes and artillery fire hit AFU personnel and hardware close to Novodanilovka and Malaya Tokmachka (Zaporozhye region).

The enemy lost up to 75 Ukrainian troops and four motor vehicles.

▫️ In Kherson direction, as a result of the Russian Group of Forces actions, artillery fire, and air strikes, the AFU losses amounted to over 70 Ukrainian troops, three motor vehicles, one Msta-B howitzer, and one Giatsint-B gun.

▫️ Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged AFU manpower and hardware in 129 areas during the day.

▫️ Air defence units shot down 29 unmanned aerial vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Svatovo, Belogorovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Mayorsk, Gorlovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Peremozhnoye (Zaporozhye region), Tavriysk, Novaya Kakhovka (Kherson region), as well as four HIMARS MLRS projectiles.

📊 In total, 553 airplanes and 260 helicopters, 9,928 unmanned aerial vehicles, 442 air defence missile systems, 14,226 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,189 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 7,430 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 16,547 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.