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Crimes Against Humanity: Covid Killing Quota: PCR Testing Quotas Used By Facilities To Murder
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393 views • April 17, 2022
The tragic horror stories of the Covid-19 Pandemic continue. Matt Throckmorton's Father was murdered in a nursing home and a dear friend was killed by the Remdesivir and ventilator protocol. Matt joins the Stew Peters Show to sound the alarm on nursing home murders, the death count of Remdesivir, and the PCR Test conspiracy to achieve the established 'death quota'.
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