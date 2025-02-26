Painting Christians as Terrorists

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MSN outlets are painting Christians as Evil / Terrorists. A prime example in the news stating so called terrorist Christians are playing their part to cause lawlessness so Christ will return. When the zombies are hooked up to Ai via bio digital convergence and controlled via optogenetics, will they hunt Christians under the guise of eliminating evil? This short aligns with Final Days Report 401, the N@zi salute psyop. https://sjwellfire.com/video/the-nzi-salute-psyop-why-fdr-401/ Story: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-australia-64658648