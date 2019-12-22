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Pentagon testing SPY Balloons and Gorgon tech on U.S. Midwest
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22 views • December 22, 2019
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Sources
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/pentagon-testing-mass-surveillance-balloons-across-the-us/ar-BBYdtGx?ocid=spartandhp
https://futurism.com/the-byte/pentagon-mass-surveillance-balloons-america
New to Dlive sign up here https://dlive.tv?ref=dlive-23364632
Join the Fallout Shelter Discord and share your sky or chat with like minded people
https://discord.gg/Sq6BeMP
Follow on censorwars and twitter
https://www.censorwars.com/FalloutShelter
https://twitter.com/Fa11outS
or send email to [email protected]
Sources
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/pentagon-testing-mass-surveillance-balloons-across-the-us/ar-BBYdtGx?ocid=spartandhp
https://futurism.com/the-byte/pentagon-mass-surveillance-balloons-america
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