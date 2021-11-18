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BREAKING: RFK’S “THE REAL ANTHONY FAUCI”
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71 views • November 18, 2021
BREAKING: RFK’S “THE REAL ANTHONY FAUCI”
A first look at RFK Jr’s very important book exposing not only Fauci but the corruption of the medical industrial complex going back to Operation Paperclip, CIA & intel partnership with Gates in “Germ Games”, and how Roger Ailes related FOX news is OWNED BY BigPharma
Find out more about the show and where you can watch it at TheDavidKnightShow.com
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/video/NKf12YQ6TvIx/?list=subscriptions
A first look at RFK Jr’s very important book exposing not only Fauci but the corruption of the medical industrial complex going back to Operation Paperclip, CIA & intel partnership with Gates in “Germ Games”, and how Roger Ailes related FOX news is OWNED BY BigPharma
Find out more about the show and where you can watch it at TheDavidKnightShow.com
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/video/NKf12YQ6TvIx/?list=subscriptions
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