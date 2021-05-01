Weaknesses in the Covid data w/ Emily Barley, Coviddashboard.live

I am joined by Emily Barley from www.coviddashboard.live to examine some of the weaknesses in the covid data and establish whether we can rely on the stats.



We'll be discussing:

- The problems with how covid admissions and deaths are reported

- How a lack of context of ICU capacity this year vs previous years is skewing the debate

- How technical definitions can mislead the public and policy makers

- How to make sense of why overall hospital capacity has been hammered given the conflicting reports

- Why it is so difficult to determinate how many cases of covid are 'hospital acquired'



Please check out www.coviddashboard.live to see some of the data discussed within this episode.



Remember to subscribe to the Pandemic Podcast to keep up to date with the latest news www.danjgregory.com/pandemic