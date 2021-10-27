X22 REPORT - Evergreen, Think Depopulation, Panic In DC, James Baker, What A Wonderful Day

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Evergreen, Think Depopulation, Panic In DC, James Baker, What A Wonderful Day
Panic in DC, James Baker is now being singled out, Durham has questions for him and Sussman. The hunt is on and the people are watching this unfold in real-time, everything Trump talked about during his 4 years is now coming true. Don Jr. tweeted out something very interesting, he used [HRC] SS code name Evergreen, was this a message, think depopulation.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.