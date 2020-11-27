© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Black Museum Makes Strong Claim for "Whiteness" + Superiority ... Thanks??
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
115 views • November 27, 2020
The African American Museum of History and Culture released a chart describing what "whiteness" is, including self determination, punctuality, and the scientific method. Original contentions that it might have been written by a white nationalist like David Duke have not been disproven.
This video SATIRIZES The sheer idiocy of the woke scolds who are attempting to make us more and more race conscious, while apparently promoting the KKK.
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
This video SATIRIZES The sheer idiocy of the woke scolds who are attempting to make us more and more race conscious, while apparently promoting the KKK.
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Keywords
racismcultural appropriationblmkkkdavid dukesocial justicesjwwhite nationalistscientific methodblack lives matterself determinationwhitenessall lives matterwhite lives matterwhite fragility1619 projectcritical race theoryafrican american museum of history and culturewhiteness chartwhat is whitenesswoke scoldsrace consciousrobyn dangeloblack museumjapanese bow
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.