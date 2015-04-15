© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[Apr 15, 2015] NASA Surrenders! - Throws in the Trowel! - Freemason Pathetic Clowns (230K views on YouTube!)
Follow
8
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
59 views • May 15, 2020
If anyone still believes in NASA, well then they probably still believe in the Easter Bunny and Santa. In fact, at least Santa and the Bunny try to hide their deception. Not NASA anymore. They have gotten so lazy and it is so obvious to those that are awake that the following statements are true.
If you are an "intellectual" because you bought into the lies science has told using their magical mystical religion such as "GRAVITY" and "RELATIVITY" I am sure you are quite proud so go away. Intellectuals have nothing to see here. You already know everything there is to know. Nothing for intellectuals to learn here.
If you are awakening and realizing that this world is not at all what we were taught and you are ready for the real truth, welcome to my channel. In this one video, you will see proof of the following and even more in my other videos.
1. NASA is a Nazi Organization who worships Baphomet
2. NASA is a lie. Space is a lie. The ISS is a lie.
3. We never went to the moon. NASA like Armstrong and Aldrin are pathetic frauds.
4. NASA's recent 2 hour go-pro "Space Walk" is clearly faked. The Earth isn't moving at all.
5. The Earth is FLAT (don't believe me? Go look at the 10 reasons wikipedia gives that the Earth is a sphere... all lies.
6. In 60+ years in the space program, NASA has never done a panning shot or 360 degree shot in space.
7. The sun is about 3000 miles away
8. No human has gone beyond 300 miles from Earth
9. NASA sucks
10. No honestly, they suck
11. Space X is another Lie, Elon Musk is a pathetic shill
12. Science was built by liars to trap you.
Enjoying My Work? I could use your support so that I can continue doing what I have been...
asking questions others are afraid to. The support option is provided for those who see value in what I am doing and would like to help. Thank you to those who have supported me thus far.
Patreon: http://patreon.com/jeranism
Venmo: @jeranism
Mail me stuff! jeranism PO Box 3044 Merced, CA 95344
✉EMAIL ME: [email protected]
✉EMAIL BOB: [email protected]
▶GLOBEBUSTERS http://bit.ly/gbchannel SUN 12PM PT
▶JERANISMRAW: http://bit.ly/youtubetfr MON 6PM-8PM PT
▶TRUTHFREQUENCYRADIO: http://bit.ly/trraw
▶WEBSITE/FAQ's/VIDS/LINKS/ASK: http://jeranism.com
▶TWITTER: http://twitter.com/jeranism
➕PLEASE NOTE
My videos are my personal opinion and only that. You may have a different opinion. If you don't like hearing my opinion on the matter, don't watch. If you make a comment and it doesn't show up, it was most likely deleted because of one of the following reasons:
☑️ It was useless
☑️ It was a personal attack or name calling or about my family
☑️ It was an appeal to authority or a straw man argument
☑️ It contained excessive profanity or unrelated nonsense
☑️ You have no avatar or channel history
☑️ You have a fake account
☑️ You dropped a link with no explanation of what it is to
☑️ You are spamming the same comment on other videos
I don't have time to go through comment by comment. I wish I could but I cannot. So if yours is accidentally deleted or deleted unjustly, I apologize... try again.
Thanks for watching my videos! Please share them if you enjoy them! Peace!
If you are an "intellectual" because you bought into the lies science has told using their magical mystical religion such as "GRAVITY" and "RELATIVITY" I am sure you are quite proud so go away. Intellectuals have nothing to see here. You already know everything there is to know. Nothing for intellectuals to learn here.
If you are awakening and realizing that this world is not at all what we were taught and you are ready for the real truth, welcome to my channel. In this one video, you will see proof of the following and even more in my other videos.
1. NASA is a Nazi Organization who worships Baphomet
2. NASA is a lie. Space is a lie. The ISS is a lie.
3. We never went to the moon. NASA like Armstrong and Aldrin are pathetic frauds.
4. NASA's recent 2 hour go-pro "Space Walk" is clearly faked. The Earth isn't moving at all.
5. The Earth is FLAT (don't believe me? Go look at the 10 reasons wikipedia gives that the Earth is a sphere... all lies.
6. In 60+ years in the space program, NASA has never done a panning shot or 360 degree shot in space.
7. The sun is about 3000 miles away
8. No human has gone beyond 300 miles from Earth
9. NASA sucks
10. No honestly, they suck
11. Space X is another Lie, Elon Musk is a pathetic shill
12. Science was built by liars to trap you.
Enjoying My Work? I could use your support so that I can continue doing what I have been...
asking questions others are afraid to. The support option is provided for those who see value in what I am doing and would like to help. Thank you to those who have supported me thus far.
Patreon: http://patreon.com/jeranism
Venmo: @jeranism
Mail me stuff! jeranism PO Box 3044 Merced, CA 95344
✉EMAIL ME: [email protected]
✉EMAIL BOB: [email protected]
▶GLOBEBUSTERS http://bit.ly/gbchannel SUN 12PM PT
▶JERANISMRAW: http://bit.ly/youtubetfr MON 6PM-8PM PT
▶TRUTHFREQUENCYRADIO: http://bit.ly/trraw
▶WEBSITE/FAQ's/VIDS/LINKS/ASK: http://jeranism.com
▶TWITTER: http://twitter.com/jeranism
➕PLEASE NOTE
My videos are my personal opinion and only that. You may have a different opinion. If you don't like hearing my opinion on the matter, don't watch. If you make a comment and it doesn't show up, it was most likely deleted because of one of the following reasons:
☑️ It was useless
☑️ It was a personal attack or name calling or about my family
☑️ It was an appeal to authority or a straw man argument
☑️ It contained excessive profanity or unrelated nonsense
☑️ You have no avatar or channel history
☑️ You have a fake account
☑️ You dropped a link with no explanation of what it is to
☑️ You are spamming the same comment on other videos
I don't have time to go through comment by comment. I wish I could but I cannot. So if yours is accidentally deleted or deleted unjustly, I apologize... try again.
Thanks for watching my videos! Please share them if you enjoy them! Peace!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.