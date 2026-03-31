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Catherine Austin Fitts on the "backlash" Israel now faces:
"Israel is in danger of paying a terrible, terrible price... the backlash... could destroy Israel."
"But organized crime and dirty politicians... they take the Jewish people and they use them as a shield... to protect them from the ramifications of all their criminality."
Zero sympathy here! Suck it up Shlomo! Karma is a bitch.
Source @Real World News
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