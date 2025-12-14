Hero suffers two gunshot wounds in Bondi beach shooting | 7NEWS - UPDATES at bottom

A relative of the hero who risked his life to grab the weapon off one of the gunman has spoken, revealing he was shot twice with shotgun. (at least one had a shotgun, maybe with pellets? Cynthia, read at a 2 sites).

Speaking outside hospital to 7NEWS, Mustafa revealed it was his cousin, 43-year-old Ahmed al Ahmed who likely saved countless lives when he wrestled with the gunman.

Update:

The man who disarmed the terrorist in Sydney, taking his weapon, turned out to be a Muslim - 43-year-old Ahmed Al Ahmed, the owner of a fruit shop in Sutherland. During the confrontation with the terrorists, Ahmed was wounded twice in the arm, but nevertheless continued the fight.

He is currently in the hospital and his life is not in danger.

Recall, the terrorist attack was carried out during the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah. One of the terrorists was a native of Pakistan.

More:

In the Israeli media, citing sources in the special services, a version is actively being spread that Iran is behind the terrorist attack in Sydney.

This has already drawn a reaction in the USA.

"If the attack in Australia was carried out at the behest of Iran, Israel has full legitimacy from the USA to strike Iran," a senior American source told Fox News.



