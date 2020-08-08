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COUBIAK & Chloé - En route vers un nouveau paradigme.
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9 views • August 08, 2020
Import 12 mai 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=97ldu9vLEMg
Chaîne YT Chloé F. : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYgeUtQwry3VGNinJ0zu6mQ
BIG UP à MON AMI PHILIPPE 💖💃
Son nom de scène c'est COUBIAK.
🌳 Conversation de jeudi 7 mai 2020 🌳
Il était banquier, il a démissionné en juillet 2019, et il est devenu chanteur-permaculteur ! Yeaaaaaah !
Son histoire en vidéo : https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=M2krfTvLcVc
Son histoire en chanson : https://www.coubiak.com
Sa chaîne : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcnn-6m4AUOi61V8Bbnw8Iw
Ses 17 titres téléchargeables gratuitement :
https://www.coubiak.com/1er-album/
Mes chansons préférées de lui en ce moment :
- RECONVERSION : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GHWhkvrRS_4
- Gagner sa vie ??? : https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=7LAUTYk19ZI
- Un tour en forêt : https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=MuYAt8bjj6c
- Graine de vie : https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=7_VIUadteV0
- Son primordial : https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=72uef-HZ1so
- Médecine de vie : https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=DfF-ax20Hbk
- Liberté de dépenser : https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=3vXpcun2X_k
- L'école de la vie : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P4k8PRnX5KQ
Chaîne YT Chloé F. : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYgeUtQwry3VGNinJ0zu6mQ
BIG UP à MON AMI PHILIPPE 💖💃
Son nom de scène c'est COUBIAK.
🌳 Conversation de jeudi 7 mai 2020 🌳
Il était banquier, il a démissionné en juillet 2019, et il est devenu chanteur-permaculteur ! Yeaaaaaah !
Son histoire en vidéo : https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=M2krfTvLcVc
Son histoire en chanson : https://www.coubiak.com
Sa chaîne : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcnn-6m4AUOi61V8Bbnw8Iw
Ses 17 titres téléchargeables gratuitement :
https://www.coubiak.com/1er-album/
Mes chansons préférées de lui en ce moment :
- RECONVERSION : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GHWhkvrRS_4
- Gagner sa vie ??? : https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=7LAUTYk19ZI
- Un tour en forêt : https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=MuYAt8bjj6c
- Graine de vie : https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=7_VIUadteV0
- Son primordial : https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=72uef-HZ1so
- Médecine de vie : https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=DfF-ax20Hbk
- Liberté de dépenser : https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=3vXpcun2X_k
- L'école de la vie : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P4k8PRnX5KQ
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