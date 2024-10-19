ULTRA POWER in SMALL SIZE - MINI 12v 1280wh 100ah LiFePO4 WattCycle Battery Review #wisebuyreviews

See it here: https://amzn.to/48cv5bn [ amazon affiliate links ]

12V 100Ah Mini LiFePO4 Lithium Battery Smaller than BCI Group 24 Built-in 100A BMS Low-Temp Protection 15000 Deep Cycles 1280Wh for Home Storage Marine Golf Cart RV Solar Trolling Motor





In this video I review the smallest battery in size with BIG power capacity with ability to run 200 Amps for 2 minutes, and up to 300 amps for 5 seconds, at a 1280 watt hour capacity. In this review I show the battery off and the comparison to the LiTime mini battery of same capacity and you can see it is much smaller and packs a punch that one doesn't have AT A LOWER PRICE. I put it through a capacity test and find it is actually 104 amp hours instead of 100, so it is actually more than rated capacity. Overall it is a great buy!





