ULTRA POWER in SMALL SIZE - MINI 12v 1280wh 100ah LiFePO4 WattCycle Battery Review #wisebuyreviews
WISEBUY REVIEWS
WISEBUY REVIEWS
6 months ago

See it here: https://amzn.to/48cv5bn [ amazon affiliate links ]

12V 100Ah Mini LiFePO4 Lithium Battery Smaller than BCI Group 24 Built-in 100A BMS Low-Temp Protection 15000 Deep Cycles 1280Wh for Home Storage Marine Golf Cart RV Solar Trolling Motor


In this video I review the smallest battery in size with BIG power capacity with ability to run 200 Amps for 2 minutes, and up to 300 amps for 5 seconds, at a 1280 watt hour capacity. In this review I show the battery off and the comparison to the LiTime mini battery of same capacity and you can see it is much smaller and packs a punch that one doesn't have AT A LOWER PRICE. I put it through a capacity test and find it is actually 104 amp hours instead of 100, so it is actually more than rated capacity. Overall it is a great buy!


- The other battery in the video: https://amzn.to/4eO8bty LiTime 12V 100Ah Mini LiFePO4 Lithium Battery, Upgraded 100A BMS


---- SEE also my Video about making your OWN ANDERSON Connections here:

https://youtu.be/zZkIR48C4uE - 12v DC Wiring How to DIY Guide for ----- --ANDERSON Power Connectors BENEFIT Project & Tools


TOOLS and PARTS for making them here:

POWERWERX website is best place to order anderson 15 30 45 connectors - https://powerwerx.com

- ANDERSON 350 AMP Connector shown here: https://amzn.to/3LkAqCT

- Powerwerx MegaCase 301 Piece Assorted 15/30/45A https://amzn.to/4f1QqaI

- 10 AWG Silicone Cable - https://amzn.to/3W57i7E

- Terminal used on the battery: - https://amzn.to/3Y4xLF1

- You put 3 x 10awg cables inside one of these lugs: https://amzn.to/3xV53M6

- 2/0 Wiring Lugs: - https://amzn.to/4cBm6lH

- 1920wh 150ah 12v Metal Cased Battery: https://amzn.to/4cA8pDm

- 12awg marine grade cable - 100ft - https://amzn.to/3WmATtF

- Anderson Connector CRIMP Tool: Powerwerx TRIcrimp, https://amzn.to/3S1QGMU

- 200PCS (AWG 8 6 4 2) 2-8 Gauge Wire Ferrules Kits Silver Plated Copper - https://amzn.to/4bDWwuR

- Ferrule Crimping Tool Kit - https://amzn.to/3LlmgBv

- 970Pcs Wire Ferrules Kit Tinned Copper Crimp Connector - https://amzn.to/3XZmgi4

- Hexagonal Ferrule Crimper, AWG 28-5 https://amzn.to/3WhX9WD

- Crimper (10-5 AWG) - https://amzn.to/3Y6BH8t

- 160W USB C Car Charger - https://amzn.to/3zFN9O4

- SEEKONE Mini Heat Gun,- https://amzn.to/3S4xdvd

- Wirefy Heat Shrink Tubing Kit - https://amzn.to/3WmTved

- 500Pcs Solder Seal Wire Connectors Kit - https://amzn.to/3xVSLDi

- Pure Sine Wave Power Inverters 4000W - https://amzn.to/3zBWrdL

- LED Ceiling Light 21" x 8" Fixture 2000 Lumen (2 Pack) - https://amzn.to/4eYXogC

- LED RV Panel Light Surface Mount 12V DC - https://amzn.to/3Y1T2PJ

- 50 Amp 2 Pole Battery Breaker Protector - https://amzn.to/3S50QfY

- Lexan Sheet - https://amzn.to/465u18s

- Victron Energy BlueSolar MPPT Solar Charge Controlle 30 amp, - https://amzn.to/3WjcNRo

- Watt Meter Power - https://amzn.to/4cBnNQ5

- DC 12V boost to 19V boost converter https://amzn.to/4cDaf6r

- Hydraulic Crimping Tool Kit - 12 AWG to 2/0 AWG https://amzn.to/3WijH9M

- Hydraulic Crimping Tool 12 AWG to 00 (2/0) - https://amzn.to/4d1cDUf

- 10 AWG Inline Fuse Holder - https://amzn.to/4cW1rIx

- Crimping Tool For Heat Shrink Connectors https://amzn.to/3xRiUDl

- Klein Tools 11063W Wire Cutter / Wire Stripper https://amzn.to/3XWfkCv

- KNIPEX Automatic Wire Stripper 10-24 AWG - https://amzn.to/4bMezPA

- 500 Pcs U Shape Copper Ring Terminals Crimp Kit - https://amzn.to/3LmDnTu

- Schottky Rectifier Diode 30A https://amzn.to/4cYEch3

- Tesa's Most Advanced High Heat Harness Tape 51036 - https://amzn.to/4bGb651

- M8 Copper washers 100pcs - https://amzn.to/3W4ww6g

- M8 Copper Split Lock Sealing Ring Spring - https://amzn.to/4cCHiaV

- Rubber Cabinet Feet You can Put in Between the batteries to stack them one on top of one battery and one on bottom in all 4 corners they stay nice and secure - https://amzn.to/4f4hXs7



- See all my videos here: https://www.youtube.com/@wisebuyreviews/videos

- Youtube https://youtu.be/pqmJcHn4aXI

diysurvivaloff-gridelectrical12vsoar
