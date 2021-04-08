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Interview to Dr Neruda - A Message for Humanity 3/12
Nikos Hadjopulos
Nikos Hadjopulos
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71 views • April 08, 2021
The text of the interview can be found here :
https://wingmakers.com/writings/nerudainterviews/fifthinterview/

The Sovereign Integral process is focused on you —the individual— directing your own Self —Life Essence— to express itself in Oneness and Equality. That’s it. If you do this, then you are releasing the hold of the programming. For some this can be done quickly, and for others it might require more diligent practice.”

"El proceso Integral Soberano se centra en uno mismo —el individuo— en dirigir su propio Ser —la Esencia de la Vida— para expresarse en la Unidad y la Igualdad. Eso es todo. Si tú haces esto, entonces tú te estás liberando de las garras de la programación. Para algunos esto se puede hacer rápidamente, y para otros puede requerir una práctica más diligente".

"Le processus Souverain Intégral est concentré sur vous —l’individu — dirigeant votre propre Soi —l’Essence de Vie— à s’exprimer dans l’Unité et l’Égalité. C’est tout. Si vous faites cela, vous vous libérez de l’emprise de la programmation. Pour certains, cela peut être fait rapidement, et pour d’autres, il peut exiger la pratique la plus diligente."

"Il processo Sovrano Integrale è focalizzato su di sé —l’individuo— che indirizza il suo stesso Sé —l’Essenza Vitale— a esprimersi nell’Unità ed Eguaglianza. Tutto qui. Se lo fate, allora state uscendo dalla presa del programma. Qualcuno riesce a farlo velocemente, e altri hanno bisogno di una pratica più costante."

"O processo do Soberano Integral está concentrado em você —o indivíduo— conduzindo seu próprio Eu —a Essência da Vida— a se manifestar na Igualdade e Unidade. É isso. Se você fizer isto, estará se libertando do programa. Para alguns isto pode ser feito rapidamente, e para outros é necessário uma prática mais diligente."

http://WingMakers.com
http://lyricus.org
http://eventtemples.com
http://sovereignintegral.org
http://spiritstate.com
Keywords
anunnakiillusionanuself-realizationwingmakersdr nerudathe sovereign integralthe grand portalthe atlanteansreality matrixthe hologram of deceptionawakening as infinite beingsthe human instrumentthe six heart virtues
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