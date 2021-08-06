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Arizona Senate: Arrest Dominion CEO & Claim Eminent Domain! Ledger Report 1147
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275 views • August 06, 2021
It is time for the Arizona Senate to get tough and constitutional with the forces that are impeding a lawful audit of the 2020 vote. The Arizona Senate should use its Article II powers and its state constitutional authority to punish both public and private sector individuals who are preventing We the People from understanding the truth. All we want are the facts! Graham Ledger speaks with Arizona Senator Sonny Borelli about the election audit and how they will hold all parties accountable for impeding this constitutional process and/or rigging the 2020 presidential election results.
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