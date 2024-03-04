Create New Account
Lawmakers are speaking out against the income tax slavery system.
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
Federal and state legislators across America are calling for abolition of the income tax slavery system. One Congressional candidate has even called for all of us to stop paying income tax to the corrupt federal government. Representative Thomas Massie and State Representative Jason Gerhard have emerged as prominent voices in this movement, exposing the truth about income tax.

In this week’s Freedom Hour, Peymon will share these news stories with you and explain how and why we can safely and lawfully stop paying income taxes, which will restore freedom to America. Peymon has been leading the charge in unraveling the truths about income tax for decades, and now Legislators are joining the cause, accelerating the movement to free Americans from IRS deception and slavery.

For over 26 years, Freedom Law School has helped many Americans live free from IRS deception, robbery, and slavery. You can live free now with Freedom Law School’s 100% Guarantee against civil and criminal lawsuits. All current students are protected by our guarantee. Take the 7 Steps to income tax freedom on the home page of our website, FreedomLawSchool.org.

