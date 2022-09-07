Situation Update, Sep 7, 2022 - Massive global shutdowns of METALS SMELTING operations for iron, copper, nickel, aluminum, zinc and STEEL

0:00 Insane News

6:45 Self Defense

13:40 California

15:20 Dr. Oz for Senate

19:12 UPS

36:50 Interview with Kristen Megan





- Comprehensive list of metals smelting operation SHUTDOWNS

- Zinc, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel and more

- Not enough lithium in the whole world for electric vehicles

- The metals that build civilization are being shut down like never before

- California power grid at the breaking point, blackouts imminent

- Wealthy elite loading up on #gold and #silver while prices are artificially suppressed

- Energy costs in Europe to hit 20% of household income

- Russia to legalize #crypto and #Bitcoin for international trade settlements

- Vegan restaurant starts selling MEAT to stay in business

- 70% of Woke White Women (WWW) took 3+ covid jabs - the most obedient of all







For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





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