Return Of The Gods Just Might Come Through AI And The Metaverse-now the end begins.com-april 21 2023

Return Of The Gods Just Might Come Through AI And The Metaverse
Rightly Dividing The Word
Published 17 hours ago

In an op-ed for the Financial Times, AI mega-investor Ian Hogarth recalled a recent anecdote in which a machine learning researcher with whom he was acquainted told him that "from now onwards," we are on the brink of developing artificial general intelligence (AGI) — an admission that came as something of a shock. "A three-letter acronym doesn't capture the enormity of what AGI would represent, so I will refer to it as what is: God-like AI," Hogarth declared. "A superintelligent computer that learns and develops autonomously, that understands its environment without the need for supervision and that can transform the world around it." Can you imagine AI matched with the Metaverse? What a crazy place that would be! Hang on, it's coming.On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, the hottest field in the world right now is AI, or artificial intelligence. Want to know the second hottest field of endeavor? Human implantable biotechnology. Microsoft, who is leading the AI pack right now with a $10 billion dollar investment in ChatGPT, filed patent number WO2020060606 3 years ago for a device that allows you to buy and sell via an implantable microchip. This fallen world may reject the doctrinal teachings in your King James Bible, but they are more than ready to worship an AI god. On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, the return of gods just might be hidden inside the emergence of AI and the Metaverse.

bible god jesus podcast prophecy end times

