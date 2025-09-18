BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Biomat vs. Copycats (Knock-offs)
FreedomFrom9to5.org
FreedomFrom9to5.org
8 views • 24 hours ago

Courtesy of RichwayAndFujiBio.com & brought to you by Richway distributor, https:/Bio-mats.com/danny & https://Biomats.com/danny-tseng/. View clinical studies at: https://Linktr.ee/Biomat & https://Linktr.ee/HeatForCancer

To order a brand-new copy of a softcover book about thermotherapy/hyperthermia for those with cancer or immune systems issues -- that's NO longer being printed by the publisher -- titled, "The Fourth Treatment for Medical Refugees," for USD$500 (for my time), leave me a VM at my voice only #s below (also have a copy in Spanish & Chinese):

1+786.441.2727

cell: 1+305.297.9360 (but I never text)

Toll-free/fax: 1+800.250.8975

Skype: ajnj08 (2 numbers)

[email protected] (PRIMARY

[email protected]

[email protected]

If you email me, be sure to leave me a VM w/ the date & approx. time of your email since I don't check emails regularly.

Or, just send the USD$500 for each copy (includes worldwide Priority mail shipping) via any of the below 3 methods:


1. PayPal to: PayPal.me/DannyZen (should redirect to:

https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/DannyZen

2. https://cash.app/$onehouseoffthegrid

3. snail-mail a paper check made out to:

Danny Tseng

7081 Environ Blvd

Apt 639

Lauderhill FL 33319

Be sure to TRIPLE-check your shipping address to avoid delays.

$$$$ To learn how to possibly earn PASSIVE and/or RESIDUAL income WHILE YOU SLEEP by becoming a global Richway distributor, visit any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/WhyJoinRichway

tinyurl.com/WhyRichway

tinyurl.com/PassiveIncomeWithRichway

To see if the Biomat and/or Richway's other wellness tools would be a great fit for you, fill-out:

https://tinyurl.com/BiomatConsultation

To view a scientific paper titled, "Thermotherapy & Vibroacoustic Therapy in Preventing & Possibly Reversing Dementia & Alzheimer’s," visit: tinyurl.com/BioAcousticMatDementiaStudy (full link:

drive.google.com/file/d/1SRH4ISKtoVOSJTT6hQJ4A8VX6JnlKm_P/view?usp=sharing

Learn more at:

https://bio-mats.com/danny/bioacoustic-mat

Keywords
pemfbemerintegrative oncologyholistic cancer treatmentamethyst crystalfar-infraredrichwaybiomatalternative cancer treatmentsheat shock proteinsarthritis pain relieflight medicine
