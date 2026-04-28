Terral03.com - Terral.Substack.com Black Star Report for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 (Use Rumble Link)

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My regular report videos upload to every venue on the world-wide web except for Brighteon. For some reason this little 40-second video will work. Error 503 using three different web browsers after cleaning all browser caches time after time after time.
Use the Rumble link: https://rumble.com/v794lcm-terral03.com-terral.substack.com-black-star-report-for-tuesday-april-28-202.html
My apologies for the inconvenience.