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The problem of why men kill is not difficult to solve, if we stop lying to ourselves. The problem is not hate. Hate explains harm from the perspective of the victim. It simply begs the question and as such, it is an answer that prevents understanding. If we cannot understand criminal acts, from the perspective of the criminal, we have no answer to the problem of mass shootings. Hate only demonizes the criminal. The objective is not to further alienate him, it is time we understood murderers and why men kill.