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Big Pharma Hunts Down Dissenting Doctors
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201 views • November 29, 2021
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/11/29/big-pharma-hunts-down-dissenting-doctors.aspx?ui=db1c8443091da8e5adafcb987fb464e0897952a7a94345dffa47df648a2295a5&;sd=20120913&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art1HL&cid=20211129_B&mid=DM1048094&rid=1335997450

The American Medical Association explicitly teaches doctors how to deceive patients and the media when asked tough questions about COVID-19, treatment options and COVID shots
The AMA also supports expansion of COVID jab mandates for private employees, and together with the Biden administration encourages employers with 100 employees or more to implement mandates even though the Fifth Circuit Court has permanently blocked the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) from implementing and enforcing its COVID jab rule
The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled the OSHA emergency temporary standard (ETS) exceeds the scope of OSHA’s authority and/or is unconstitutional
The AMA, the National Council of State Boards of Nursing and other leading nursing organizations threaten doctors and nurses who speak out against COVID measures and/or the COVID jab with revocation of their professional licenses
Aiding them in this task is a liberal front group called No License for Disinformation, created by Chris Gilroy, a marketing strategist who also created EverydayAmericanJoe, a website dedicated to supporting Joe Biden’s presidential campaign
November 4, 2021, the Biden administration announced two major COVID jab policies aimed at two-thirds of American workers.1 At the time, 70% of American adults had supposedly acquiesced to the novel gene therapy, but that was not enough.

In violation of the U.S. Constitution, Biden charged the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to create a rule that all employers with 100 employees or more must have a fully “vaccinated” staff or face stiff fines.

At the same time, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) at the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) implemented a requirement that forced health care workers at facilities participating in Medicare and Medicaid to be fully “vaccinated” or lose their jobs.2

The deadline for both of these policies was January 4, 2022. As predicted, OSHA wasted no time before suggesting that the policy might be expanded to companies with fewer than 100 employees as well.

Court Permanently Blocks OSHA ‘Vaccine’ Rule
Fortunately, 10 days later, November 14, 2021, a Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals permanently blocked OSHA from implementing and enforcing its COVID jab rule, on the basis that the emergency temporary standard (ETS) exceeded the scope of OSHA’s authority and/or was unconstitutional.

Challenges have been filed in several federal courts, however, so the legal fight is far from over.3 What’s more, while OSHA has complied with the court’s decision, suspending its ETS and any activities related to it, the Biden administration is brazenly encouraging employers to implement the suspended rule nonetheless.4 It’s lawless beyond belief, so employers would be wise to think long and hard before following such dictates.
Also...
AMA Sides With and Encourages Lawlessness
AMA Hunts Down Dissenting Doctors
‘They’re Trying to Make an Example Out of Me’
No License for Disinformation — Another Front Group
NIH Director Echoes the IGCD
An Open War on the Public
Keywords
truthamamandates
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